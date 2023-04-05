Primary Talent International recruits Peter Nash as New York-based partner

Primary Talent International has hired Peter Nash as a partner at the company.

Nash will be based in New York. He joins Primary Talent as the eighth partner since the booking agency regained its independence just weeks ago from CAA.

The 32-year-old company announced in early March its separation from CAA through a management-led buyout, returning to its roots as the UK’s leading independent music talent agency.

In 2020 Nash joined ICM, working closely with the Primary Talent team until the CAA acquisition in June 2022. Nash’s joining Primary brings to its roster artists including Kings Of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood and Travis.

“Pete’s joining the Primary family is tremendous news for the agency as a whole,” said Matt Bates, managing partner and CEO of Primary Talent International. “He brings with him a huge amount of experience as a leading international music agent. In his new role as a Primary Talent partner, he will be a wellspring of guidance and support to our expanding roster of agents and clients.”

Peter Nash said: “ICM's acquisition of Primary Talent in March 2020 was the major factor in my decision to join ICM later that same year. Working alongside the exceptional Primary team during the pandemic and the challenging relaunch of the live music industry turned out to be greatly beneficial to my clients. I am delighted to be working with them again and joining their leadership team.”

Primary Talent International has an eclectic roster of nearly 460 clients spanning all genres. Clients include The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, Patti Smith, Imanbek, Mitski, Rina Sawayama, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and Ziggy Marley.

In 2022, the Primary team booked approximately 4,500 shows in markets across the globe.

Primary Talent also includes the dance division Decked Out!, which represents a roster of 45 clients including Boys Noize, Chloé Caillet, Justice Crew, NTO, Shouse and Vitalic.