Primary Talent International recruits Runway Artists' Dotun Bolaji

Primary Talent International has appointed Dotun Bolaji as an agent, effective immediately. He will be based in the company’s London offices.

Bolaji, who has joined Primary Talent from Runway Artists, adds a roster that includes Agajon (DJ), B-ahwe, Jay Prince, Jords, Karl Benjamin and Planet Giza. He has a background in club promotion, and was part of the Watford-based live music showcase Superlative.

Bolaji previously promoted club nights featuring artists such as Giggs, DJ EZ, Section Boyz and AJ Tracey. He is a part of the Futures Forum 23 committee, looking at the next generation of live music industry leaders.

It is the latest appointment at Primary Talent International following the management buyout earlier this year when the UK agency regained its independence.

As fans embrace diverse sounds, I’m dedicated to amplifying these voices Dotun Bolaji

Matt Bates, international managing partner and CEO, said: “I’m pleased and excited to have Dotun join our team here at Primary as we continue to expand our roster of agents and clients. He has extensive knowledge of what's going on in the UK market and shares our enthusiasm for the future of the live experience.”

Dotun Bolaji said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Primary Talent, with note to their stellar reputation. In this digital age, music of Black origin and Black artists who make music beyond conventional expectations are reaching unprecedented heights. As fans embrace diverse sounds, I’m dedicated to amplifying these voices, bringing new and creative experiences to broader audiences. The future of live music is bright.”

Primary Talent International has an eclectic roster of nearly 460 clients spanning all genres. Clients include The 1975, The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, Patti Smith, Imanbek, Mitski, Rina Sawayama, The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and Ziggy Marley.