Primary Talent International's former MD Peter Elliott to retire after 28 years at the agency

Live agent Peter Elliott has announced his retirement from the industry and will be leaving Primary Talent International at the end of the year.

Elliott joined Primary Talent in 1995 from the Manchester-based Blast Hard agency.

“In the ensuing 28 years, he has worked with some of the most successful music artists in the world and played an important part in shaping the live music landscape,” said Primary Talent in a statement about their longstanding agent.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Elliot’s roster has included Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx,The Streets, Plan B, Royksopp, Dizzee Rascal, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Loyle Carner, Morcheeba, Lemon Jelly and Zero 7.

He has helped mentor a new generation of great agents here and leaves a great legacy Matt Bates

In 2007, he became managing director of Primary Talent, running the company for 14 years before stepping down from that role in March 2021.

Peter Elliott said: “I have had great fun working alongside good and dynamic people. We grew Primary with a 'family' ethos, driven by a desire to work with the most creative people and talent, and in my role as an agent I have been privileged to work with and help develop many wonderful musicians, creatives and great genre defining artists. All in all, it's been a damn fine journey."

Primary Talent International CEO Matt Bates said: “I have spent the majority of my career working alongside Peter here at Primary. His drive and passion are deeply ingrained into everything we do and what the company stands for. He has helped mentor a new generation of great agents here and leaves a great legacy and amazing foundations to continue building from.”