Printworks London announces major creative commission by United Visual Artists

Broadwick Live has announced a major new creative commission by United Visual Artists (UVA) to mark the reopening of its landmark London Printworks venue.

The collaboration sees UVA deliver the venue’s in-house team "a new creative and narrative direction" that will "guide the visual language of the lighting production across the venue’s 12 acres of interlinked warehouses". UVA will also orchestrate a number of one-off live specials to be announced separately.

Printworks is hosting 60 parties and events between now and the end of the year, featuring artists such as The Chemical Brothers, Amelie Lens, Dixon, Jon Hopkins, Tale of Us and Joseph Capriati.

“We are restless when it comes to evolving the entertainment experience and committed in transporting guests from their everyday lives," said Broadwick Live MD Bradley Thompson. “We are restless when it comes to evolving the entertainment experience and committed in transporting guests from their everyday lives. As we open our doors for the first time in 18 months, we are incredibly excited to continue Printworks' evolution with our first collaboration with one of the world's most renowned collectives United Visual Artists.”

We're thrilled to be part of bringing the building back to life Matt Clark, UVA

UVA has track record of collaborations with musicians and live performers, including Massive Attack and James Blake. It has been commissioned by institutions including Barbican, Manchester International Festival and the V&A.

Matt Clark of UVA added: “Printworks has to be one of London’s best live performance spaces. The architecture alone is awe-inspiring and it has been an amazing canvas to work with, very much influencing the creative direction and story behind our concept. We’re thrilled to be part of bringing the building back to life.”