Promoter Harvey Goldsmith to appear before MPs' inquiry into EU touring crisis

Senior parliamentarians from the All-Party Parliamentry Group (APPG) on Music are preparing to host the next stage of their inquiry into the barriers facing UK musicians touring the EU by taking evidence from promoter Harvey Goldsmith.

Goldsmith has worked with the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, Sheryl Crow and Shania Twain. He was a lone industry executive who backed Brexit back in 2016.

He will join a panel of industry experts that include Mark Pemberton (chief executive, Association of British Orchestras), Craig Stanley (chair, LIVE Touring Group), Anita Debaere (director, PEARLE – Live Performance Europe), and Silke Lalvani (head of public affiars, PEARLE – Live Performance Europe).

The panel will address the costs and red tape that the industry now faces when working and touring in the EU. They will also discuss the threat this poses to the music industry’s talent pipeline.

The first evidence session on November 22, 2021, heard from Everything Everything’s Jeremy Pritchard, manager Paul Crockford, and Fiona McDonnell, head of artistic planning at the Academy of Ancient Music. They raised the challenges that musicians and music workers are facing with visas, carnets and other bureaucratic barriers to working in EU member states.

The MPs intend to publish the full report later this year.

The session will be available to view live. Sign up here.