PRS For Music launches competition to help local venues recover from pandemic

PRS For Music has today launched the Back To Live Music Venue Prize.

It celebrates the return of live music, and offers local venues £10,000 towards improving live music facilities.

The prize has been launched to aid the recovery of live venues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Back To Live Music Venue Prize competition will run throughout the year and is open to independent live music venues that are not part of a national brand. Venues can be bespoke music venues or part of another business such as a pub or bar, as long as they had an established standalone live music offering before the pandemic.

Judges are looking for live music venues that sit at the heart of their communities, and those for which the £10,000 prize will make a real difference to the venue, music fans, and local music creators.

Applicants must detail how the prize money would be spent, and what it would mean for their business to win. The judging panel will be made up of leading figures and representatives from across the music, arts, and hospitality sectors.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music said: “Back to Live Music Venue Prize will shine a light on independent music venues across the UK. Venues play such an important part in the music industry ecosystem, with many featuring live performances by emerging talented songwriters and composers. We look forward to music creators once again taking the stage, and revelling in the joy that live music brings with it. Last year, we launched our 'On with the Show' campaign to support our members returning to performing live, this initiative builds on that to ensure we can joy that live music.”

For more information and to apply visit www.prsformusic.com/backtolive