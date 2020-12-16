Push Live hires Larry Gale as head of production network

Live entertainment technology company Push Live has today (December 16) announced the hiring of Larry Gale as its head of production network.

Gale joins from Boiler Room, where as head of live production, used Push Live to build their platform-agnostic broadcast solution to create/produce a host of high profile live events.

An official press release stated that, as part of his new role, “Gale is leading the development of a global network of Push Live broadcast producers, training and upskilling live production talent to use the Push Live streaming console and harness the full power of its capabilities.”

The release also stated that Gale will lead product innovation, working alongside artists, producers and the Push Live development team to “identify, model and implement new functions, empowering content owners and creators to maximise the potential of each and every live moment.”

Speaking about his appointment, Gale said: “There is no better live streaming partner than Push Live. During my time at Boiler Room I relied on Push Live to power so many of our global events. I’ve always been extremely impressed with the technology and the team who is loved by the music industry, both in the UK and the US, and when the opportunity came to join, I didn’t hesitate.”

There is no better live streaming partner than Push Live Larry Gale

He continued: “Having worked in live production for the past fifteen years, I am relishing the opportunity to continue working alongside artists and content creators to continue to push the boundaries of live content. Innovation in the live streaming sector is now more important than ever for the live entertainment economy and will be critical to maximising the value of every live moment, even once social distancing restrictions are lifted. I’m incredibly excited to be part of this process and look forward to working with the Push Live team, content owners and content creators to make it a reality.”

To date, Push Live claims to have delivered over a million hours of live content streams, across every platform.

Jonnie Coffin, executive director, production and operations, Push Live, added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Larry to the Push Live team. He brings unmatched ‘on-the-ground’ knowledge of our technology and years of experience building and managing a global production network, both of which will be greatly beneficial for both our clients and our team.”