Radio 1's New Music Live to feature performances from English Teacher and more

BBC Radio 1 has revealed that Radio 1’s New Music Live, a night of live music at Square Chapel Arts Centre – an independent music venue in Halifax – will be taking place on November 20.

Hosted by Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, the evening will showcase a range of genres, bringing together performances from Mercury Prize-winning band English Teacher, London-based pop artist Bea And Her Business, Oxford-based pop/alt-rock group South Arcade and Eden Rain, an emerging singer-songwriter from Yorkshire.

Radio 1’s New Music Live is part of the BBC’s commitment to make more content across the UK – the evening will be broadcast live from Square Chapel Arts Centre and performances will be available to listen to live and on demand across Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

“We’re thrilled to bring a night of live music to Halifax, showcasing some incredible acts,” said Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1. “During a challenging time for small music venues, it’s more important than ever for us to champion these vital spaces and I’m proud that we can shine a spotlight on one of the region’s brilliant venues. We can’t wait to share an unforgettable night with our Radio 1 audience in Halifax.”

English Teacher commented: “We’re so excited to be playing for Radio 1 in our spiritual home county of West Yorkshire. See you all at the front!”

Bea And Her Business added: “I’m so excited to be playing at Radio 1 New Music Live. It’s gonna be so much fun – lots of dancing will be involved, maybe a little bit of crying and some very bad jokes!”

“After having had the opportunity to headline the BBC Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds this year, we’re so grateful to be playing to another Radio 1 crowd so soon,” South Arcade said. “Be sure to expect the usual South Arcade chaos and tracks that you may have heard online. Radio 1 have always been so supportive of us and we can’t wait for this show too!”

Eden Rain also said: “I’m so so so excited to perform at Radio 1 New Music Live. Can’t wait to perform some songs off my new EP! Prepare to expect some sad songs, big songs, and me trying not to trip over on stage.”

Subscribers can read our new interview with English Teacher.