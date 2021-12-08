Reading & Leeds confirms headliners Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Reading and Leeds Festivals have announced six headliners for 2022.

The dual main stage layout returns which prevents clashes among the line-up of headliners.

Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon are confirmed as headliners.

The three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August, 2022. General sale tickets and instalment plans are available from 9am on Friday, December 10.

Other acts across rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance announced today include Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333, Pale Waves, Polo G Jack Harlow, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, ArrDee, Griff, Madison Beer and Denzel Curry.

Italian rock sensations Maneskin make their Reading & Leeds debut, while rising pop-punk star Jxdn is confirmed to make his first ever UK festival appearance, along with Chloe Moriondo and Kid Brunswick.

Drum and bass star Wilkinson is set to headline the Dance Stage, with Hybrid Minds confirmed too.

Tai Verdes, PinkPantheress, The Lathums and Wallows complete the first wave of acts to be announced.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern groundbreaking music. I cannot wait!”

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes said: "To be headlining Reading & Leeds was never even a dream of mine as it’s something I could never imagine happening... I just never saw our band as a festival headline act. But now it’s happening, I promise you we are going to put on the best show of our lives for you lot.”