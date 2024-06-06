Reading & Leeds Festival, Glastonbury and more back Just Vote campaign ahead of UK election

Music festivals are backing the Just Vote campaign to get 18-34 year olds to the polls.

Taking place just days before the UK goes to the polls, Glastonbury Festival will this month host an interactive Crash The Party on-site installation, reminding festival-goers to turn out to vote the week after the event.

Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic, is among the industry leaders throwing their support behind Just Vote.

Melvin Benn said: “Reading & Leeds are among the country’s biggest gatherings of young people and sit at the very heart of our youth culture. In bringing these festivals to life I have the privilege of witnessing the next generation’s energy and passion first-hand and it is vital that their voices be heard at the general election. The music industry has always been an important force for positive change and working with Just Vote is a great way to empower our audiences to channel their energy into exercising their democratic right at this historic moment.”

Festival Republic and Glastonbury are providing tickets as competition prizes.

The Just Vote campaign will feature visuals created by Saatchi & Saatchi.

Founder Dale Vince said: “We’re grateful to Festival Republic, Glastonbury and all the participating festivals for throwing their weight behind Just Vote. This is the most important general election of our lifetime, and the UK music scene has immense cultural influence which can mobilise young people to make their voice heard on 4 July.”

Vince added: “We’re also calling on the UK’s musicians to use your platforms to rally young people to register and then get out and vote. Artists playing these festivals – if you see this please get involved and help spread the word about the Just Vote campaign: the future of our country depends on young people having a say!”

Crash The Party participants include the Association of Independent Festivals, AIM, Beggars Group, Believe, Belladrum Festival, Bella Union, Boomtown Festival, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), ERA, EarthPercent, FAC, The F List , Festival Republic, Glastonbury Festival, Kilimanjaro Live, MMF, Modern Sky Records, Music Declares Emergency, Music Venues Trust, Ninja Tune, Night Time Industries Association, The O2, OVO Arena Wembley, Reading & Leeds Festival, Rough Trade, Sound City, UK Music, WOMAD, XL Recordings, Xtra Mile Recordings and Young Recordings.

PHOTO: Reading Festival 2023 (Luke Dyson)