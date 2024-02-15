Reading & Leeds Festival to debut 40,000-capacity open-air venue The Chevron for dance and hip-hop

Reading & Leeds Festival is to debut a new outdoor stage, The Chevron, at this year’s events.

The festival attracts 240,000 visitors combined across both sites over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Reading & Leeds will now feature an additional 40,000-capacity open-air venue, including the world’s first floating video canopy made up of hundreds of thousands of programmable LED lights that appear to be hovering in the air. The mesh is 90% transparent so festival-goers can dance under the open sky into the night.

“The bespoke structure, exclusive to Reading & Leeds, promises an immersive atmosphere and incredible programming, raising the bar for dance music and hip-hop fans and artists alike,” said a statement.

Positioned in the main arena of both festival sites, The Chevron also signals the return of the single main stage. Since 2021, Reading & Leeds has featured two main stages instead of one to allow for six rotating headline acts. The set-up with six headliners will continue in 2024 but on one main stage across each of the sites.

This elevates our electronic and hip-hop music offerings, while still delivering six main-stage headliners and a strong representation across other genres Melvin Benn

Reading & Leeds takes place on August 21–25 and is headlined by Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

The Chevron has confirmed headliners The Prodigy, Sonny Fodera and Skrillex. Other acts set to appear include Nia Archives, Barry Can’t Swim, Denzel Curry, Bou, Kenya Grace, Digga D and more to be announced.

It will also be the new home of the world’s biggest silent disco, which last year was headlined by Sigma in a live simulcast set across both sites.

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic managing director, said: “The Chevron is more than just a physical stage; it's a testament to Reading & Leeds’ continued commitment to innovation and industry leadership. We demonstrated this previously, with the introduction and success of dual main stages in 2021. This year I saw the opportunity to do something new and truly special, reflecting the audience's evolving tastes and cutting edge production the show is known for. This elevates our electronic and hip-hop music offerings, while still delivering six main-stage headliners and a strong representation across other genres. I can’t wait for everyone to experience The Chevron this summer.”