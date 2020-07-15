Red Rooster Festival set to go ahead under social distancing rules

Following the government's statement last week allowing outdoor events, Red Rooster Festival has confirmed a September date for this year’s edition.

The event is set to be one of the first and possibly few music festivals to return this summer, following a long list of cancellations and postponements until 2021.

Red Rooster is scheduled to go ahead from September 3-5 at Euston Hall estate in Suffolk. The 5,000-capacity roots festival will now have three outdoor stages covering Cajun, soul, rock & roll, blues and country.

The seventh edition of the boutique festival is set to go ahead with appropriate social distancing. Organisers are confident about staging the festival in the 10,000 acres of parkland.

Festival director & production manager James Brennan said: “We are working closely with our health & safety and production teams to produce something that is truly magical, without losing the spirit and atmosphere of our beautiful little festival. Over 60% of our audience stay in family group camper vans, which hugely helps us contain camping areas safely, plus by moving to outdoor stages only, we feel we can offer a safe environment in which to enjoy the festival.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be putting together stringent new plans and providing detailed information to ensure the safety of our audience, artists and crew, which is of course of paramount importance.”

The news follows the postponement of Serbia’s Exit festival.

The event had been scheduled as one of the few European festivals to go ahead after the Serbian Prime Minister appealed for organisers not to cancel, but to postpone to mid-August with reduced capacity.

Serbia had reopened with no restrictions but has recently experienced a spike in coronavirus cases. As a result, organisers have made the decision that the 20-year celebration of Exit Festival will not take place from August 13-16 this year at Petrovaradin Fortress.

“It has not been an easy decision to make, but, the health and safety of festival-goers, artists and all our team members paramount and under the current circumstances, this was the best decision to make,” said a statement.

“Exit has gone through many challenges. This is one of the greatest of all, but as always we will prevail and we still hope that soon we will be able to send positive message of hope to all colleagues, friends, festival community and fans to strive on, and that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

