Report: EU will not give Labour government a deal to help UK touring musicians

The EU will not agree to loosen post-Brexit regulations on UK musicians touring the bloc, according to internal briefing documents.

The report in the FT today said that the necessary changes to rules on customs, road haulage and services were something the European Commission was “not prepared to consider”, according to the briefing.

In its election manifesto, the new Labour government in the UK said it would “help touring artists” as part of a plan to improve relations with the EU.

Although individual countries have made changes to visa arrangements since the Brexit deal was struck, cost and complexity remains for artists in areas including cultural performance visas and transport permits for their equipment.

According to the EU documents, changing the regulations across the bloc would be impossible because it would require rewriting the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

However, the FT reported that people familiar with the matter said both sides were setting out tough opening stances ahead of formal negotiations. A new EU commission will be appointed later this year.

The Face The Music campaign urges the government to address the plight of musicians and other artists trying to work and tour in the EU.

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of European Movement UK, said: "Sir Keir Starmer cannot get something for nothing in his EU negotiations. We really need him to be more ambitious on this front and open up conversations about mobility in general, which is what the British public want to see.

“Remember, it's not just musicians, it's theatre groups, fashion photographers, dancers, comedians and British culture in all of its wonderful dimensions. Brexit has boxed them in and it's time to tear down these walls."