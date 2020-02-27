Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge launch promotions company FORM

Promoters Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge have joined forces with Kilimanjaro to launch FORM, a new joint venture.

Created with the aim of offering an alternative independent promotions option in the UK, FORM gathers all Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge events – some 600 shows a year – under one umbrella.

Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge branding will continue in London and Brighton – their respective homes – with events outside of these cities to be presented as FORM Presents. Kilimanjaro will provide infrastructure and administration.

Rockfeedback was co-founded by Toby L, Transgressive Records co-founder. Both companies are among the finalists for the Music Week Awards 2020, in Live Music Promoter (Company) and Independent Record Company respectively.

Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge’s joint live roster includes artists such as Flume, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Kate Tempest, Freya Ridings, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Fontaines DC, Future Islands, Mø, Marika Hackman, Kurt Vile and more.

FORM will also expand Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge’s portfolio outside music and will provide bespoke white label services for brands.

We're creating something that feels new and different Dan Monsell/Toby L, Rockfeedback

Rockfeedback director Dan Monsell and co-founder Toby L said: "Following on from years of successful collaboration with Alex and all at One Inch Badge, we're delighted to have found a great, natural way to bring our brands together, while creating something that feels new and different. We're hugely excited about looking to further enhance the way we work with fantastic performers and servicing their fans as best as possible, for what we believe to be the next generation of classic and vital acts."

Alex Murray, director of One Inch Badge added: "We’re delighted to launch FORM, a new live music and multi-disciplinary arts company that strives to set the path for a more considered and progressive touring opportunity through innovation, curation and new media marketing. After a decade working as a proudly independent company One Inch Badge are excited to be part of FORM with long-term friends and collaborators Rockfeedback and Kilimanjaro.”

Steve Tilley, director of Kilimanjaro, commented: 'I've known Dan, Alex and Toby for several years and when they first raised the idea of joining forces and inviting Kilimanjaro to become part of their long-term plan it was a complete no-brainer to me. Dan, Toby and Alex are brilliant, creative and entrepreneurial promoters and Kilimanjaro is very excited to help them build and grow their business and careers."