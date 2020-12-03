Rough Trade to launch exclusive new livestream series with Dice in 2021

Rough Trade have announced details of their new Live From Rough Trade livestream series.

The events – which will be broadcast in high-definition from Rough Trade East, London – will feature Shame, Arlo Parks and Goat Girl.

The series will be made available exclusively through ticketing platform Dice.

An official press release stated: “As part of an exclusive, wide-ranging partnership, Dice supports Rough Trade on ticketing and fan engagement for its exciting schedule of livestreams, in addition to future live shows and its iconic UK in-store sessions."

In addition to UK audiences, fans in Europe, the US and Australia will also be able to watch the same high-definition performance, rebroadcast at time-zone friendly hours.

You can see the dates and times for Live From Rough Trade - January 2021 below:

January 14 - Shame

(UK & EU 8pm / CET 9pm / EST 8pm / PST 5pm / AEDT 8pm, 15 January)

January 21 - Arlo Parks

(UK & EU 8pm / CET 9pm / EST 8pm / PST 5pm / AEDT 8pm, 22 January)

January 29 - Goat Girl

(UK & EU 8pm / CET 9pm / EST 8pm / PST 5pm / AEDT 8pm, 30 January)

Dice introduced livestreaming to its offering in April and has showcased over 5,000 livestreams, sold tickets in 146 countries and worked on exclusive livestreams with the likes of Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue and Bjork.

Each Live From Rough Trade event will be filmed with multiple cameras, broadcast to a high-quality Rough Trade player, in ‘HD 1080’ for those with high-definition screens.

Speaking about the launch, Stephen Godfroy, co-founder at Rough Trade, said: “Partnering with DICE to translate this magical, intimate experience (Live from Rough Trade) for fans, no matter where in the UK or globe they happen to be, marks a significant step forward for Rough Trade as we scale our digital services and reach, as it not only provides our customers with ‘best in class’ livestream player, it also provides a ‘best in class’ digital ticketing solution.”

Amy Oldham, managing director at Dice, added: "Over the years, Rough Trade has made such a huge impact on the independent music scene - and continues to do so with an unrivalled ethos that genuinely champions and supports grassroots music and young talent. Rough Trade is the perfect fit for Dice. Partnering together means that even more fans across the globe will be able to discover and connect with the Rough Trade brand and its exciting new series of livestream shows."