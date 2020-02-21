Roundhouse hires Lucy Wood as head of music

London's Roundhouse has appointed Lucy Wood as its new head of music.

Wood, who takes up the role in March, joins from Festival Republic where she led the music programme for Latitude Festival. She succeeds Jane Beese, who is heading to Manchester International Festival after being in the role since 2015.

Wood (pictured) has served roles at 19 Entertainment, Warp Records, and Eat Your Own Ears in her 15-year career, working on festivals such as Field Day and promoting shows by Grimes, The xx and Four Tet. She will now head up the music team at the Roundhouse who deliver a combination of over 100 commercial gigs each year alongside Roundhouse-produced festivals In The Round and Roundhouse Rising.

Delia Barker, Roundhouse programmes director, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Lucy to the team at such an exciting time for the Roundhouse. She has a great track record and is well respected across the industry and will bring an incredible energy to support our emerging artists. All whilst programming some of the biggest names in the world on our iconic stage.”

Wood's role will involve supporting the next generation of artists through the Roundhouse’s music programme for 11-25 year olds in the creative centre onsite at the venue. Roundhouse is aiming to increase the number of young people it works with by expanding the current site with a new talent development centre.

Wood said: “I’ve had a brilliant three years working with amazing music from across the spectrum of genres at Latitude, as part of Festival Republic – building on my time promoting at London’s cherished Eat Your Own Ears. I’m thrilled to be joining the team at the Roundhouse, a world-class arts institution with incredible history, and to be supporting its exceptional work with young people.”