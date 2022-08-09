Roundhouse Rising Festival to return in October

The Roundhouse has announced Roundhouse Rising Festival 2022 will take place in October, alongside a new brand partnership with global media company Vice.

The five-day flagship event will take place from October 4 to October 8, with tickets launching on August 9 to Roundhouse members, and general sale from August 11.

Running since 2011, Roundhouse Rising Festival aims to showcase creative talent of the future through a programme of performances, workshops and access to industry events and traineeships.

This year, Vice will curate the festival’s opening night on October 4, and offer £1 tickets to those aged 30 and under across all shows. The first line-up names announced today include artist and creator from New York, Talia Goddess. Also announced is multidisciplinary artist Loshh, and vocalist India Shan.

The subsequent three nights will be curated by BBC Music Introducing, London-based festival and club night Risen; and Shesaid.so, a community connecting women, gender minorities and allies in the music industry. Roundhouse Rising Festival also partners with Deaf Rave which provides entertainment with music, sign song and visual performances to an all-inclusive audience, globally and across the UK.

Featuring across all Rising Festival gigs will be Beat Blocks. Beat Blocks is a haptic flooring system that takes input from any audio source and creates felt vibrations and audio output to give people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing a new way to experience gigs. Beat Blocks is bringing this innovation to live events to increase inclusion, provide a new audio experience and offer a solution to noise pollution.

Nadja White, chief marketing officer at Vice Media Group, said: “Vice is synonymous with finding new voices and providing a platform for diverse communities and individuals. We are delighted to be working with Roundhouse to support the next generation of artists, providing a global platform for new talent and bringing in new audiences through our award-winning content.”

As part of the new partnership, Vice’s music channel Noisey will profile a number of Rising Festival’s featured artists as well as publishing additional editorial coverage across a range of Vice platforms, including Noisey, its music channel.

Lucy Wood, head of music at Roundhouse, said: “Rising Festival is where Roundhouse comes into its own, as a home for incredible music experiences and also a world-class creative programme for young people. Rising develops, platforms and celebrates talent of the future, and I'm excited that Vice’s involvement will amplify this. We do a lot of excellent things at the Roundhouse, but this is definitely my favourite.”

Roundhouse Rising has seen early-career performances from the likes of Little Simz, Jacob Banks, Greentea Peng, Kojey Radical, Kokoroko and others.