Roxi Music adds music and technology execs to board

UK streaming service Roxi Music has bolstered its board with two new senior executives.

Amplified Music CEO Serene Sass, previously VP at Warner Music and music advisor to the United Nations, and Carol Weatherall, who was previously with Russell Reynolds’ technology and media division, have joined as non-exec directors ahead of a planned IPO in 2020.

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Carol and Serene to the Roxi board as we take our unique music entertainment experience to consumer markets worldwide," said Roxi CEO Rob Lewis (pictured). "All over the world consumers are waiting for a fun shared music entertainment experience that can bring families, friends and loved ones together. I know, with Carol and Serene on the team, we can deliver on that mission that much faster.”

Roxi, whose shareholders include Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow and Alesha Dixon, delivers over 35 million tracks, 60,000 karaoke and singalong tunes, 10,000 worldwide radio stations, music games and a huge picture gallery – all via home TV sets.

Sass said; “Building businesses and using music in a positive way to make a difference to society is what drives me. I believe in ROXi’s mission to bring shared music experiences to the home, giving people an alternative to isolating smartphones when enjoying their music. I look forward to helping ROXi take its experiences around the world in a socially conscious way.”

Weatherall added: “I’m delighted and proud to be joining ROXi’s board and and look forward to helping grow this wonderful cross-generational consumer experience, as we roll it out internationally on multiple platforms across multiple territories.”