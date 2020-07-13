Your site will load in 16 seconds
Royal Albert Hall chief airs concerns over arts package

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Jul 13th 2020 at 9:58AM

The Royal Albert Hall’s Craig Hassall has told Music Week the coronavirus crisis represents “the biggest challenge for the industry in its history”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the government’s £1.57 billion arts bailout would begin with the country’s “crown jewels” such as the Hall. But Hassall, the London venue’s CEO, suggested he was yet to be convinced by the course of action.

“The first thing is to say is we were relieved and grateful that the government is listening, ...

