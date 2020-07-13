The Royal Albert Hall’s Craig Hassall has told Music Week the coronavirus crisis represents “the biggest challenge for the industry in its history”.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the government’s £1.57 billion arts bailout would begin with the country’s “crown jewels” such as the Hall. But Hassall, the London venue’s CEO, suggested he was yet to be convinced by the course of action.
“The first thing is to say is we were relieved and grateful that the government is listening, ...
