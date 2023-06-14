Rudimental to headline The Hundred Final, BBC Introducing to curate music line-up during August

Rudimental are to headline The Hundred Final at Lord’s on Sunday, August 27.
The Hundred cricket tournament’s music line-up has been unveiled today (June 14).
Rising star Dylan will perform at the opening game at Trent Bridge on August 1, followed by a music line-up at the matches including chart-topping Manchester band Lottery Winners, Caity Baser, DeadLetter, Asha Gold, Tara Lily, Prima Queen, Mysie, Yazmin Lacey and many more throughout August. The full line-up is below.
Launched in 2021, The Hundred brings together cricket with entertainment. For the third year running, The Hundred has curated its music line-up in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing. The partnership gives BBC Music Introducing artists a platform to perform live in front of crowds at the UK’s biggest cricket grounds, including Lord’s (London), The Kia Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Headingley (Leeds), Ageas Bowl (Southampton) and Trent Bridge (Nottingham).
Rudimental said: “We’re excited to perform at The Hundred Final this year. We’re massive sports fans so we’re looking forward to the match. Also, we love that BBC Music Introducing is involved as we’re big supporters of working with emerging talent, so this is a fantastic platform for sports fans to pick up on new music. Looking forward to performing at this great event.”
Rudimental have just scored their sixth Top 10 entry, and first in more than five years, with Dancing Is Healing, which also features Charlotte Plank & Vibe Chemistry.
In its first two years, The Hundred has played host to headliners Bastille and Jax Jones, as well as Becky Hill, Everything Everything and Self Esteem.
As well as the line-up of live music, 2023 sees the return of The Hundred’s resident DJs at each venue, including Charlie Burley (Trent Rockets) and Emily Pilbeam (Northern Superchargers), as well as new additions including BBC Radio 1’s Sam & Danni (Welsh Fire) and Char Stape (Southern Brave).
The Hundred confirmed list of artists:
Aug 1 - Dylan – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Aug 2 - Asha Gold – Lord’s, London
Aug 2 - Prima Queen – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Aug 3 - August Charles – Headingley, Leeds
Aug 4 - ARXX – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Aug 5 - Akemi Fox – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aug 5 - Kofi Stone – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug 6 - Girli – The Kia Oval, London
Aug 6 - The Manatees – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Aug 7 - Antony Szmierek – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aug 8 - VC Pines – Lord’s, London
Aug 9 - Tara Lily – The Kia Oval, London
Aug 9- Beka – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Aug 10 - Sophia Saffarian – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug 11 - DeadLetter – Headingley, Leeds
Aug 12 - Mysie – Lord’s, London
Aug 12 - Cvc – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Aug 13 - Ella More – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug 13 - ADMT – Headingley, Leeds
Aug 14 - The Royston Club – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Aug 15 - Seraphina Simone – The Kia Oval, London
Aug 16 - Caity Baser – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Aug 17 - Rainbow Frog Biscuits – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Aug 18 - Charles – Lord’s, London
Aug 19 - Mauvey – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Aug 19 - Cucamaras – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Aug 20 - Neive Ella – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Aug 20 - Nxdia – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aug 21 - Teeth Machine – The Kia Oval, London
Aug 22 - Riya – Headingley, Leeds
Aug 23 - Lottery Winners – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aug 24 - The Clause – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug 26 - Yazmin Lacey – The Kia Oval, London
Aug 27 - Rudimental – Lord’s, London