Sacha Lord joins Night Time Industries Association board

Parklife festival and The Warehouse Project co-founder Sacha Lord has joined the board of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Lord was appointed as Greater Manchester's first ever night-time economy adviser in 2018.

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, said: "We are extremely pleased that Sacha Lord has agreed to join the board.

“It is clear that Sacha's heart and soul is deeply embedded within this industry and we feel his passion and drive for change is self evident from the impact he has had on the sector within Greater Manchester in his role as night time economy adviser. His engagement will add another dimension to the NTIA board and its fight to stand up for what seems more and more like an exiled sector."

It has become clear that the nightlife sector needs to work together Sacha Lord

“I am delighted to join the NTIA as a board member today," added Lord. "During the last few months, it has become clear that the nightlife sector needs to work together - not only to help the industry pull through these difficult times but to coordinate and shape a way forward so that we can recover, stronger than ever.

"I have known and worked alongside the NTIA and Michael for many years and I credit him as one of the most knowledgeable and expert voices in the night time economy. I have been extremely impressed by his drive to speak out against policies which have crippled our sector, and he has been instrumental in helping industry leaders and operators navigate this turbulent period.

"I look forward to working with both Michael and the NTIA as we strive to overcome the challenges faced.”

Earlier this week, the NTIA reported on the impact of the 10pm curfew on pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England. Kill said that feedback from over 300 night-time economy businesses last Thursday and Friday night across the country reported a "catastrophic" drop in trade, showing on average 62% down on previous weeks.