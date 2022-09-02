Sam Fender announces first stadium headline show

Sam Fender will play Newcastle’s St James’ Park on the June 9 2023, becoming the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium.

He said: “Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle. It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually gonna play it on the June 9. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Support comes from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on September 9. Pre-sale goes live at 10am on September 7. Fans can add their details here before September 6 to get early access.

Over the past few months, Sam Fender has drawn a huge crowd on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, and sold out a 45,000-ticket show at London’s Finsbury Park.

In addition, he has picked up BRIT, NME, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the Mercury Prize.