Sam Ryder announces National Album Day gig

National Album Day ambassador Sam Ryder has announced details of an intimate London show to celebrate the launch of this year’s event.

Ryder will play Lafayette on September 26, with proceeds going to War Child. National Album Day, which this year celebrates debut albums, takes place on October 15.

“With my debut LP out in November, I couldn’t be more thrilled to launch National Album Day with this exclusive concert to celebrate the journey of creating an album,” Ryder commented. “I’ll be performing brand new songs and some special favourites, and in the process we hope to raise much-needed funds for War Child and for children affected by conflict, not least in Ukraine. Can’t wait to see you there and sing our heads off!”

Ryder is signed to Parlophone and came second in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year with No.2 hit single Space Man (357,844 sales).

He will play tracks from his album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man! at the show, with initial tickets available via pre-odering the release before midnight on September 7. Pre-sale opens on September 8, before general sale begins on September 9 at 9am. Ryder’s album is released on November 18.

Organised by the BPI and ERA, National Album Day is now in its fifth year. It is supported by BBC Sounds, OfficialCharts.com, PPL and AIM. Read in depth about plans for this year’s event in the forthcoming October edition of Music Week.

This year’s ambassadors this year also include Franz Ferdinand, KSI, The Mysterines and The Staves.

Read our Eurovision digital cover story with Tap Management, Ryder and Parlophone here.