Sarah Jones appointed GM at Songkick

Sarah Jones has been promoted to general manager of Warner Music Group-owned live events listings platform Songkick.

Based in Songkick’s office in London, Jones will report to Benjamin Blank, president of media.

Jones succeeds Bill Ashton, who is leaving Warner Music Group (WMG) this month. Ashton has been with WMG for over 10 years, working in senior positions across WMX before joining Songkick.

Jones joined Songkick in 2018 as commercial director, before being promoted to vice president of commercial in 2021. Previously, the executive worked at the BBC for 14 years, where she headed up partnership strategy across its video and podcast portfolio.

Jones said: “I’m elated to have the opportunity to take up this role at Songkick. After a long hiatus, live music is finally back in a big way and we’re already seeing a 50% increase in fans indicating their intent to attend concerts, in comparison to pre-Covid times. Our teams are more ready than ever before to support fans and artists, wherever they are in the world, as they venture back to the live music experience once again.”

Benjamin Blank, president of WMG’s Media Business added: “Sarah’s track record is incredible and I can’t think of a better person to take the reins of Songkick. I’m sad to see Bill leave, and I want to thank him for all he’s done and for leaving the business on such a high. When live music grinded to a halt, Sarah and Bill were central to the business pivoting and finding new ways to engage our audiences and artists. I’m excited to see Sarah and the team accelerate the Songkick mission of enabling artists to strengthen and deepen their relationship with a growing global audience of passionate engaged fans.”

In addition, Simon McCabe, who joined Songkick last year, has been promoted to vice president of technology at WMX Media, WMG's services division that connects artists with fans.

Jones will oversee the launch of Songkick Campaigns, a new marketing service that allows for direct fan messaging. Songkick has more than 19 million users worldwide.