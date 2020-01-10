See Tickets acquires Switzerland's Starticket

See Tickets has expanded into the Swiss market after acquiring ticketing company Starticket from digital network TX Group.

Starticket is a major player in Switzerland, selling more than five million tickets annually. The deal means Vivendi-owned See now sells close to 30 million tickets annually, serving around 10,000 promoters with an active presence in nine European countries and in the US.

Rob Wilmshurst (pictured), global CEO of See Tickets, said: “I am delighted to welcome Starticket and its experienced management team into our group. We have long admired Starticket as a stand out independent ticketing company in Switzerland and I know that together we will be able to further develop the quality and range of services to our clients and customers in the country.”

Samuel Hügli, head of technology & ventures TX Group, said: "With this acquisition by See Tickets, Starticket will become part of a leading international ticketing service provider that uses cutting-edge technology and has a huge network with numerous partnerships. This will strengthen Starticket in international competition and allow See Tickets to benefit from Starticket's many years of experience in the Swiss market.