See Tickets unveils contactless access control technology

See Tickets has developed contactless access control technology, which is billed as providing event organisers with the safest possible way to manage entry.

The tool uses a standalone scanning point requiring no contact from staff or customers and triggers results instantly. Event staff can then view these results from a safe distance.

The new functionality will be based fully integrated into the company's back-office systems, tools, and reporting capabilities.

Rob Wilmshurst, global CEO at See Tickets, said: “Like our clients, See are adapting to the challenges in the market and looking at safe ways to operate going forward. We’re already well equipped to build features like time-slot entry to limit event capacity and our ‘zero contact’ access control solution will complement this.”

Smaller venues and promoters will also be able to benefit from the new technology with an upgrade to the See Tickets Access Control App, giving them the ability to increase the range from which their device can scan tickets, when used safely with a stand.

See Tickets' music clients include SJM Concerts and Glastonbury Festival.

Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.