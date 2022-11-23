Self Esteem wins Dice Live Award 2022

Self Esteem has won the Dice Live Award for 2022.

The music and event discovery platform named Self Esteem this year’s winner during an event at The Lower Third, Outernet’s new entertainment venue. The victory was based on testimonial input from senior industry figures and a final vote from Dice uses.

The Dice Live Award is a celebration of the best live music acts in the UK and Ireland. Self Esteem was shortlisted alongside Fred again.., Gabriels, Obongjayar and Shygirl. Previous winners include Dave, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Slowthai and Wolf Alice.

Self Esteem, who appeared at the Music Week Women In Music ceremony to honour Melanie C, said: “Thank you fans and thank you Dice. I can’t believe this, I finally feel like Hayley from Paramore. Thank you also to my band who are amazing. This is for all of you guys - I’m genuinely really chuffed.”

Self Esteem’s upcoming tour in the UK sold out quickly on Dice, with fan demand on the app leading to a run of extra dates being announced, including a third night at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Phil Hutcheon, founder & CEO of Dice, said: “It was great to bring the Dice Live Award back again, to recognise Self Esteem alongside the talented artists raising the bar for live music. Big thanks to everyone who helped us find our worthy winner for 2022.”