Senior agent Rebecca Prochnik joins UTA

Leading talent agency UTA has announced senior music agent Rebecca Prochnik has joined the agency as director of creative strategy, UK music.

Based in London, Prochnik joins UTA from Earth Agency, which she founded in 2014, and where she reprsented a host of independent artists including Skepta, AJ Tracey, JME, Deerhunter, Vanishing Twin, Kode 9 and Black Lips.

UTA was named Talent Agency Of The Year at the recent 2021 Music Week Awards.

“The times we‘re living through have expanded all manner of approaches and perspectives across the board,” said Prochnik (pictured). “I’m delighted by this unique opportunity to combine energies with the incredible, in-depth universe of UTA to lift the roof and broaden the pathways in what is an immensely transformative time for artists and agents alike.”

Rebecca has an unparalleled reputation for helping independent talent break into the mainstream music landscape Obi Asika, UTA

“Rebecca has an unparalleled reputation for helping independent talent break into the mainstream music landscape, and she has demonstrated exceptional creativity and entrepreneurship throughout her career,” added UTA UK co-head Obi Asika. “She has achieved great success in her leadership of The Earth Agency, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”

Earlier this year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Asika. The acquisition brought artists including Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Alesso and Wizkid into the UTA fold for international representation.

Asika leads the UK office alongside Neil Warnock. Last year, UTA also added two key hires to its London office: music agent Carlos Abreu and music brand partnerships executive Cleo Thompson.

UTA represents a range of established and emerging artists including Post Malone, Deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Young Thug, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens, Deep Purple, Arlo Parks, Foals, Sigrid, Jamiroquai and Dolly Parton.