Shaboozey set to hit a million sales for breakthrough hit as UK live plans emerge

Shaboozey has confirmed his first UK headline show and a major festival appearance, following huge streaming and radio success with A Bar Song (Tipsy).

The rising US star will make his UK headline live debut at London’s Koko on March 19, 2025. The gig is promoted by AEG Presents.

Shaboozey, who is represented globally by CAA, will also be performing at the C2C Festival at the O2 Arena in London (March 14-16, 2025). The festival’s full 2025 line-up will be announced later this autumn.

Shaboozey made his UK live debut at Capital FM's 80,000-capacity Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in a surprise performance in June.

A Bar Song (Tipsy), released independently via Empire, has been a global hit for Shaboozey, amassing more than a billion streams globally. It's the longest-running US Hot 100 chart-topper of 2024 with nine non-consecutive weeks at the top so far.

In the UK, A Bar Song (Tipsy) had an eight-week run at No.1 on the Radiomonitor airplay chart.

The single peaked at No.3 in the main UK singles chart and spent 18 weeks at the top of the independent singles chart. It has UK sales to date of 971,261 (Official Charts Company) and is on course to pass a million sales by the end of the month,

Parent album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going has amassed UK consumption of 12,014 sales.

Shaboozey made his mark earlier this year with two collaborations on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album.

PHOTO: Daniel Prakopcyk