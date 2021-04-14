Sherri Sosa to lead Live Nation's US venues

Live Nation has appointed Sherri Sosa to lead the company’s roster of owned and operated venues across the United States under its newly unveiled Venue Nation business.

In her role as president of Venue Nation, Sosa will oversee all operations, business development and marketing for the venue management company’s portfolio of 100+ venues in the US, including amphitheatres, ballrooms, theatres and clubs across the country.

Sosa will work closely with Bob Roux, president of Live Nation Concerts and Tom See, COO of Venue Nation, to oversee operations, growth and development of the venue management business, as well as key artist and partner relationships.

“We are excited to have Sherri join our team and lead our world-class portfolio of venues across the US,” said Bob Roux, president of Live Nation Concerts. “Venues are the heart of the industry, where artists and fans come together for unforgettable live music, and we cannot wait to see Sherri help take Venue Nation to the next level. Her experience in bringing brand experiences to life and her passion for the guest experience are sure to energise our venues as we welcome live music back into our lives.”

Sosa is a seasoned veteran with over 25 years of experience in entertainment, hospitality and venue operations, working the last 18 of those years for Caesars Entertainment Corporation. Additionally, she has a track record of being a strong champion of diversity, helping to launch a women’s leadership initiative that saw an acceleration of women promoted into management roles.

“It is an incredible honor to be leading Venue Nation’s robust portfolio of venues across the US during this pivotal time for the industry,” said Sherri Sosa. “Venues are at the heart of the live music experience, and I am excited to help continue to grow the business with the best in class venues management team at Live Nation and to be able to bridge my years of experience in entertainment and hospitality with my passion for live events.”

Venue Nation is a venue management company consisting of over 200 owned and operated venues across the globe.