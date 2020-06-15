Since '93 co-president Glyn Aikins joins Southbank Centre board

The Southbank Centre has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of governors.

Since ’93 co-president Glyn Aikins is among the new appointments. The Southbank Centre described Aikins as a “diversity in music champion”.

During his career, Aikins played a key role in signing acts including Artful Dodger, So Solid Crew, Emili Sandé and Professor Green. He previously held the post of A&R director at Virgin Records.

Sony Music and RCA launched Since ’93 in partnership with Aikins and Riki Bleau in 2018.

Aikins is joined by Man Group chief investment officer Sandy Rattray and film/TV lawyer Lisbeth Savill on the Southbank Centre board.

The board appointments, effective from June 2, have been endorsed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England.

Susan Gilchrist, chairman of the Southbank Centre, said: “It is an honour to welcome these three extremely experienced individuals from across the creative and business industries onto the Southbank Centre board. Their unparalleled knowledge and expertise will be crucial as we navigate the current crisis and plan for our future.”

Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Glyn, Sandy and Libby onto our board. Susan and l look forward to working with them in order to ensure that the Southbank Centre can re-emerge from our Covid-19 closure even stronger and even more representative of our audiences and of society, allowing our site to return with renewed vibrancy.”