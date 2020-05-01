Six Questions With... Endor

Welcome to the latest edition of Six Questions With..., a regular short and sharp interview with a music industry figure. Email james.hanley@futurenet.com if you would like to take part or recommend someone for inclusion.

This week's Q&A is with Brighton-born producer and DJ Endor, aka Dan Hardingham, whose chart smash Pump It Up was one of the biggest house records of last year and has racked up more than 75 million streams worldwide.

What was your first job in music?

I was a drummer in a jazz trio and by far the least talented of the three.

How long have you been in your current role?

It's been about six years since I made my first tunes as Endor. When you're self employed it's sometimes hard to pinpoint when it all began, but I got my first gig in Dublin in 2014.

What is your favourite thing about working in the live music industry?

Riders! They still blow my mind every time. Crisps, sweeties, vodka, freshly laundered towels... you name it! I get gifts every time I turn up to play. And the funny thing is, I'm being paid to be there anyway. I should be bringing the promoter those things by way of a thank you. That, and the amazing places I get to travel to. I am way more well travelled than I would be without this job. It pushes me to go to places that I'd never usually go to and for that I'm truly grateful.

What is the one thing you would like to change about the business?

There are 99 problems with the music industry, but my biggest gripe is the chokehold that big corporation has on platforms like radio and streaming. Tracks by unknown artists that are every bit as accomplished as those of established acts will go unnoticed, as the industry seems to work on a "who-you-know" basis. These songs won't get the airtime or playlist support they deserve. It's been the status quo for so long that I think people in the industry just accept it now.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Printworks LDN for Defected on New Year's Day. I was on a line up of my heroes in the venue of my dreams. I even took my parents to that gig. That will take some beating!

What's the best gig you’ve ever been to?

Without a doubt, The Streets in the Brighton Dome when I was about 17. Mike Skinner's energy is off the charts. I came out, ears ringing, shirt ripped, drenched in beer. Sounds like a disaster but for your average teenager that is the dream.

