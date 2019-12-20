Six Questions With... MK

Welcome to the latest edition of Six Questions With..., a regular short and sharp interview with a music figure. Email james.hanley@futurenet.com if you would like to take part or recommend someone for inclusion.

This week's Q&A is with house music stalwart Marc Kinchen, better known as MK, who recently teamed with Sonny Fodera on the new single, One Night, ft. Raphaella.

The DJ and producer has taken his Area 10 brand to festivals such as Creamfields, Parklife, Life Festival, Ibiza Rocks and Gather Festival. He plays O2 Academy Brixton on New Year's Eve and Lab11 in Birmingham on New Year's Day.



What was your first job in music?

I started out working with Kevin Sanderson at his KMS Studios.

How long have you been in your current role?

That is kind of a tricky question for me since I have been producing records since I was 17, but I’ve only been DJing for the last eight or nine years.

What is your favourite thing about working in the music industry?

I get to do what I love, so it’s not really a job at all, if you know what I mean.

What is the one thing you would like to change about the business?

As much as I love technology, I really miss some things about physical product. I used to love reading the credits and liner notes, but then again I don’t like storing all that stuff.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

To be honest, these last few years have been full of amazing experiences and personal achievements so it’s hard to choose. Some of the recent highlights have been playing in front of 70,000 people at Creamfields Festival this year, playing back to back with Diplo or relaunching my AREA10 record label. And of course, I can’t forget making music with Idris Elba.

What is the best gig you’ve ever been to?

Depeche Mode in 1989.