SJM brings Suede and Manic Street Preachers together for outdoor summer shows

SJM has brought Suede and Manic Street Preachers together for a joint UK & Ireland tour next summer.

The promoter is behind the co-headline tour of outdoor venues in 2024. It follows the well-received joint US tour by Suede and Manic Street Preachers last year.

Suede’s agent is 13 Artists, while the Manics are booked by X-ray Touring.

Autofiction, Suede’s first album for BMG, peaked at No.2 in September 2022 (30,460 sales to date – Official Charts Company). Suede30, a 30th anniversary edition of their Mercury-winning debut, was released this year.

Manic Street Preachers are currently working on their 15th studio album, the follow-up to The Ultra Vivid Lament (Columbia), which entered the UK charts at No.1 in September 2021 (43,762 sales to date).

The groups are also playing several dates in Asia together next month in Taiwan, Singapore and Japan.

SUEDE & MANIC STREET PREACHERS – 2024 UK & IRELAND TOUR

28 June – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

2 July – Dublin Trinity College **

5 July – Cardiff Castle *

10 July – Edinburgh Castle *

12 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

13 July – Leeds Millenium Square **

18 July – London Alexandra Palace Park **

* Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show