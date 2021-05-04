SJM Concerts promotes John Cornwell and Matt Woolliscroft to board of directors

John Cornwell and Matt Woolliscroft have joined SJM Concerts' board of directors.

Joining the firm in 1998 having previously promoted several venues in Hull and Middlesbrough, Cornwell includes Arctic Monkeys (pictured), Biffy Clyro, Chvrches, Diversity, Foals, Kings Of Leon, Muse and Yeah Yeah Yeahs among his clients.

Former entertainments manager at Sheffield University, Woolliscroft joined SJM in 2004 and now works with The Killers, Florence And The Machine, Adele, Little Mix, Courteeners and Michael Kiwanuka.

“In any healthy and forward-looking company it is important to reward talent, dedication and vision. It’s fantastic for the future of SJM and our future progress to have John and Matt as part of the team steering the ship,” said SJM director Chris York.

MD Simon Moran also welcomed the additions to the board.

“John and Matt have been very important members of the SJM team for many years. It’s brilliant to welcome them both to the Board of Directors where I’m sure that their input will be vital going forward,” he noted.

The promotions follow that of Katy Grimwood who joined the board in October last year.

SJM's full board is now Chris York, Glenn Tyrrell, John Cornwell, Katy Grimwood, Matt Woolliscroft, Rob Ballantine and Simon Moran.