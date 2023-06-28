SJM & DF Concerts hail "unprecedented" demand for Foo Fighters stadium shows

Fresh from delivering a No.1 album with But Here We Are and wowing Glastonbury with their surprise set, Foo Fighters are making headlines again.

Earlier this week, the group confirmed a host of UK stadium dates for 2024, which are set to take place in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham from June 13 through to June 27. Today marked the tour’s pre-sale and it went pretty damn well by the sounds of it.

“We’ve seen unprecedented demand for the Foo Fighters pre-sale this morning,” said SJM Concerts in a statement as the group added a second Manchester show to its tally. “It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

“Not unexpectedly, it’s flying out," added Geoff Ellis (DF Concerts) and Paul Cardow (PCL) in a joint comment. "We can’t wait for next June!”

General sale will take place from Friday June 30 at 9am BST.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters landed their sixth No.1 album with But Here We Are (Columbia). The US band’s 11th studio album was their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. It has sold 54,034 copies to date in the UK, according to Official Chart Company data.

You can see the full list of Foo Fighters’ 2024 Everything Or Nothing At All Tour UK stadium dates, with details of support, below.

13 June 2024 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium *^

15 June 2023 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium **+

17 June 2024 Glasgow Hampden Stadium **@

20 June 2024 London London Stadium *#

22 June 2024 London London Stadium **%

25 June 2024 Cardiff Principality Stadium *&

27 June 2024 Birmingham Villa Park Stadium **%

* Wet Leg provides main support

** Courtney Barnett provides main support

^ Loose Articles opens

@ Honeyblood opens

# Shame opens

% Hot Milk opens

& Himalayas opens

+ Chroma opens

Ahead of Medicine At Midnight’s release in 2021, Dave Grohl reflected on his career in our Aftershow feature. You can revisit it here. You can read Taylor Hawkins’ Aftershow interview here.

Photo: Scarlett Page