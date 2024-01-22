Skiddle reports 20% rise in face value ticket sales revenue

Skiddle has released sales results for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The Preston-based independent ticketing service covers the UK and Europe.

The face value of sales recorded by Skiddle during 2023 reached £138 million, with 7.65 million tickets sold in total. This represents a 20% rise in face value sales when compared to 2022.

Over the same period, just under 13,000 new accounts registered with Skiddle, with the number of events listed increasing to 123,000.

On the Skiddle app, eight million push alerts were sent out and received by customers helping to increase the visibility of listings on the platform. The app also saw a surge in new users, with 1.5 million event-goers downloading the platform in 2023, adding to the existing database of 3.5 million users.

More than 26,000 customer enquiries were dealt with during the year.

In terms of account retention, 97% of those using Skiddle chose to stick with the company ahead of 2024. Out of those who signed deals to remain with Skiddle, 92% agreed multi-year contract renewals.

Ben Sebborn, chief technology officer and co-founder of Skiddle, said: “2023 certainly stands out as one of our most successful years, despite the economic challenges businesses in the events industry faced. Over the past 12 months, we’ve listened carefully to the needs of those who use our platform to organise their events, introducing new features and services to improve both the experience of our promoters and their customers in turn. We've also broadened our offering to accommodate more events outside of the music space, such as lifestyle, theatre and comedy. The results of this can be seen in our 2023 round-up statistics.

“Throughout 2024, our goal remains very much the same: to improve our current offering whilst growing the Skiddle brand further. Additionally, we’ll be going above and beyond to support the grassroots scene upon which Skiddle was founded, to ensure the longevity of the UK’s world-leading cultural scene.”