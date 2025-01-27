Skiddle ticket sales increase 18% in 2024

Skiddle has released data on its performance in the past year.

The independent event ticketing platform reported a surge in ticket sales and attendance, driven by increasing demand for experience-driven events and resilience in the festival sector.

Skiddle facilitated £163 million in face-value ticket sales, an 18% increase from 2023. The platform supported over 157,000 events and sold 7.7m tickets.

The platform onboarded 18,000 new accounts in 2024. It has a 97% promoter retention rate and 92% of organisers opting for multi-year contract renewals.

Skiddle engaged 2.9m active app users, sending 52m push notifications and 63.3m marketing emails. Additionally, the platform’s What’s On guide saw over 50 million event searches.

The customer support team handled 29,000 calls.

“The platform is committed to driving success for organisers by constantly innovating its market-leading event-listing suite, the Skiddle Promotion Centre, while providing exceptional ticket-buying experiences for audiences,” said a statement.