Snap teams with Live Nation on augmented reality experiences

Snap has partnered with Live Nation on augmented reality concert experiences.

It follows a recent deal with Ticketmaster on music discovery. Snapchat has previously integrated with music streaming platforms including Deezer and Spotify.

In a statement, the messaging app said the AR via Snapchat will offer artists “an incredible new creative tool that will change the way fans experience their performances”.

“We’re excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation that will elevate performances beyond stages and screens - creating a deeper connection between artists and fans - through custom-built, immersive AR with help from Snap Inc’s creative studio Arcadia,” added the statement.

Fans can open the Snapchat Camera at select concerts for AR experiences that are built into the experience of attending a show.

At festivals, attendees will be able to use AR to try on merch, find friends, discover exclusive landmarks around the festival grounds, and more.

Festivals confirmed for AR enhancement in the year ahead include Wireless Festival and Reading Festival in the UK, as well as US events Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Roots Picnic, The Governors Ball and Lights On.

The AR initiative will launch at Electric Daisy Carnival in May.

Snapchat now reaches over 600 million monthly and more than 330 million active users around the world. It claims a reach of 75% of 13 to 34 year-olds in over 20 countries.