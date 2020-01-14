Songkick appoints Aaron Randall and Bill Ashton as new managing directors

Aaron Randall and Bill Ashton have been named as the new managing directors of the global live music discovery service Songkick.

The Songkick concert discovery app was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2017 and is said to be used by more than 15 million music fans worldwide.

Mark McIntyre, the company’s outgoing CEO, will support the transition to the new leadership team, and will remain an advisor to Songkick, as well as working on other Warner Music projects from this summer.

An official press release confirmed Randall and Ashton will be based in Songkick’s London headquarters and report to Emmy Lovell, EVP, WEA Europe.

Ashton moves into his job after serving as SVP, artist services at Warner Music; Randall takes on this new title in addition to his existing role as Songkick’s chief technology officer.

Speaking about the appointment in a joint statement, Aaron Randall and Bill Ashton said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Songkick. We’ve got ambitious expansion plans and we’re delighted to lead the team as we set about implementing them. Building connections between fans and artists is what really excites us and that ethos is at the heart of Songkick’s business. We want to keep developing our technology and products so we can super serve and further grow our community of passionate, engaged users.”

Emmy Lovell added: “Bill was instrumental in helping bring Songkick into Warner Music and aligning its strategy with ours, while Aaron has developed its unbeatable tech that makes it such a user friendly experience. Together, they’re the perfect choice to take the lead as we seek to further accelerate Songkick’s growth.

Tony Harlow, president, WEA, concluded: “Aaron and Bill will be building on an amazing legacy left by Mark McIntyre, who did an incredible job of building the business and then bringing it into the Warner family. There’s a huge global market for the type of service Songkick offers and we’re in a great place to meet that demand. And we’re proud that it’s a service which offers real value to our artists, enabling them to strengthen and deepen their relationship with fans.”