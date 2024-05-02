Songkick partners with Shoobs to boost visibility for Black culture events

Warner Music's Songkick has partnered with Black music and culture ticketing and marketing company Shoobs.

The deal will see Songkick list and promote Shoobs’ events to its 155 million users through its app, website and eCRM (electronic customer relationship management).

The partnership will help boost visibility of Black culture events and gigs, such as Afro Nation Portugal, Burna Boy and Piano People In The Park.

“At Songkick our mission is to demystify the complexity that exists around the live music experience. In order for Songkick to deliver on its promise, it’s vital we partner with industry trailblazers like Shoobs, who are doing an unrivalled job to market and ticket diverse cultural events to the world,” said general manager Sarah Jones. “I’m excited to see what our shared passions accumulate as we strive to better the space over the next few years.”

Louise Broni-Mensah (pictured), CEO & founder, Shoobs, said: “Partnering with Songkick represents a significant milestone for Shoobs, as we unite with a platform that shares our passion for live music and our commitment to connecting fans with unforgettable experiences. Together, we hope to continue to innovate the way tickets are sold and marketed to ensure that every music enthusiast has access to the best events and event organisers and promoters have the support they need to ensure successful events."

Over the last decade the company has partnered on marketing and ticketing with events including Afro Nation, Rolling Loud Portugal and AMA Fest.

In 2022, Christine Osazuwa joined the team as chief strategy officer having previously held roles at Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Pollen.