Sony Music Masterworks acquires majority stake in live entertainment producer Black Sky Creative

Sony Music Masterworks has acquired a majority stake in Los Angeles-based Black Sky Creative, which produces immersive entertainment, experiential retail and live experiences for IP and brands.

Under the strategic investment agreement, Black Sky, led by founder Jeff Delson, will become part of Masterworks’ live division and focus on creating scalable experiential properties across music, social media, children’s entertainment, film, TV and gaming.

Delson, with his partners Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez, will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations. He will collaborate with Masterworks on the development of a range of new projects, working in close partnership with Masterworks’ president Mark Cavell.

Black Sky’s recent projects include Stranger Things: The Official Store, AC/DC Official Dive Bar Takeover at the Power Trip Festival, the Olivia Rodrigo Tour Fan Experience, and Britney Spears - The Zone immersive fan experience.

This winter, Black Sky in collaboration with Moonbug will launch CoComelon Playdate, the first family entertainment centre in North America based on the children’s show. It is located in the Bloomington-based Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the US. CoComelon makes a regular chart impact in the UK with its children’s music thanks to consistent streaming via smart speakers.

Mark Cavell said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Black Sky Creative to further grow our capabilities for developing unique live entertainment experiences around fans’ favourite artists, influencers, and film/TV characters. Jeff Delson, Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez are imaginative entrepreneurs who are leading the way in creating captivating immersive environments and events that are increasingly sought after by audiences of all ages.”

Jeff Delson, founder of Black Sky Creative, said: “We are thrilled to join Sony Masterworks and collaborate closely with Mark Cavell and the incredible entrepreneurial companies within the Masterworks family. Together, we are expanding the landscape of live entertainment by pioneering new compelling ways for fans to connect with their favourite IP.”