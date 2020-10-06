Sony Music Masterworks forms new booking agency with family entertainment specialists

Sony Music Masterworks and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota have announced the formation of booking agency RoadCo Entertainment.

The new venture, which will specialise in live family entertainment experiences, will work to develop and produce a range of live events based on popular brands and pre-existing intellectual properties, as well as all new immersive, interactive attractions for viewers of all ages.

RoadCo Entertainment will also collaborate with Masterworks and the broader Sony family of companies to identify opportunities to develop live experiences based on Sony properties. The formation of the RoadCo venture builds on the existing relationship between Masterworks and Lindsay and Sirota, which includes serving as part of the co-producing team of the award-winning 2017 show SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

RoadCo is the perfect venue for us to join forces and further grow our entertainment division in the US market when the live touring business is ready to return Mark Cavell, Sony Music Masterworks

Mark Cavell, president of Sony Music Masterworks, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, whose track record as booking experts is well-known throughout the entertainment industry. Since first working together on the co-producing team of the Tony Award-winning SpongeBob musical, we have looked for other opportunities to collaborate. RoadCo is the perfect venue for us to join forces and further grow our entertainment division in the US market when the live touring business is ready to return.”

Lindsay and Sirota, co-founders and partners of leading independent theatrical booking agency The Road Company, said: “We are energised and excited at the opportunity to create a second booking agency with our friends at Sony Music Masterworks, who bring a wealth of expertise, resources, and intellectual property. The Road Company will continue its focus on Broadway and other theatricals, while RoadCo starts a new chapter for us, as we build this expansive new enterprise with Sony Music capable of handling a broad roster of live entertainment properties.”

The duo will work alongside Cavell and Scott Farthing, SVP of Masterworks Broadway, in overseeing the venture. A number of shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

With the launch of RoadCo, Masterworks continues to expand its presence in live music and events around the world and create new and synergistic opportunities for its artists to connect with fans globally, following the acquisitions of UK live event promoter/producers Raymond Gubbay Ltd in 2018 and Senbla in 2019.

Founded in 1997, The Road Company’s current roster includes the North American tours of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, Ain’t Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, The Band’s Visit, and The Prom.