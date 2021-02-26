Sound City moves back to October 2021

Sound City has pushed back this year’s festival to the autumn.

Liverpool Sound City 2021 had been due to take place on April 30 to May 2.

Following the government’s announcement on the roadmap out of Covid restrictions, Sound City will now take place on October 1-3, 2021.

The confirmed line-up for the new dates so far includes Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, The Snuts, The Lathums, Lanterns On The Lake, Abbie Ozard, Miss Tati, Hello Delaware, Isabel Neib and Brooke Combe, as well as Liverppol-based acts Red Rum Club and The Mysterines.

Tickets are now on sale, with all previously purchased tickets being valid for these new dates.

Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great Becky Ayres

Sound City is once again the UK’s lead festival partner for Keychange, a global movement focused on the restructuring of the music industry to achieve gender equality.

Sound City MD Becky Ayres said: “I can’t believe that it’s been nearly two years since the last time we came together at Sound City, and that anticipation to get back to showcasing the best in new music has never been greater.

“Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great, and we’re excited to bring together genre-pushing favourites, thrilling live bands and must-see moments this October. With many more names to be announced, including a special third headliner, finally welcoming everyone back to Sound City is going to be a very special moment. We can’t wait.”