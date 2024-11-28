Sound City reveals first wave of artists for 2025 event

Sound City has unveiled the first wave of artists for the 2025 event in Liverpool.

Following the Sound City+ Conference on Friday, May 2, 2025, the multi-venue festival across Liverpool city centre kicks off between May 3-4, 2025.

The festival aims to reflect “the most exciting new artists that are destined to soundtrack the year ahead”

Joining previously announced headliners The Royston Club, rising stars confirmed for 2025 include Nieve Ella, Rianne Downey, Panic Shack and Siobhan Winifred. Local talent from Liverpool includes The Cheap Thrills.

The line-up also includes TTSFU, Maya Delilah, Alex Spencer, The Clause, Delights, Cliffords, The Stingrays, Mandrake Handshake, Basht, The Heavy North, Better Joy, Mitch Saunders and more.

Continuing their long-standing relationship, Sound City is once again the UK’s lead festival for Keychange, a global movement focused on the restructuring of the music industry to achieve gender equality. The focus remains on achieving a gender balance across all Sound City events and initiatives.

Sound City managing director Becky Ayres said: “We’re delighted to reveal our first wave of names heading to Sound City in 2025, joining our first announced headliner in The Royston Club. Everything we are about at Sound City is on the here and now, the artists shaping the future, and the industry’s next steps.

“We’re especially proud that today’s lineup is 60% made up of female and gender-diverse artists. That’s why we are the UK’s lead festival for Keychange, spearheading the next generation and providing that platform and route for underrepresented artists. We can see that across the names being announced today, with so much more to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months.”

The 2024 festival included performances by The Snuts, The K’s, Corella, Antony Szmierek, Brooke Combe and more.

Sound City provided an early platform for acts including The 1975, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, Lizzo, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The xx, Alt-J, The Wombats and Royal Blood, among many others.