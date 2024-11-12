St Pancras International hosts surprise performance from Ludovico Einaudi

Ludovico Einaudi has played an impromptu concert in-between two sold-out shows at the London Palladium at St Pancras International.

Known as ‘The King of Calm’, the Italian pianist and composer gave an intimate piano performance of songs from his new album, The Summer Portraits, due to be released on January 31 via Decca.

The performance followed in the footsteps of Grammy Award winners Alicia Keys and Nora Jones, as well as duo Rod Stewart and Jools Holland who have also performed at the station. Other world-class performers to have played the St Pancras piano include internationally-acclaimed pianist Lang Lang, John Legend, Tom Odell and James Arthur.

Public performances at St Pancras have become a well-known part of the station’s culture, where pianos were introduced in 2012, when the City of London Festival celebrated its golden anniversary, and have remained available to play ever since. The station is now home to two public pianos, the most recent of which was donated by Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals.

“Our station is proud to be known as a hot spot for musical performances, creating an exciting and lively experience for travellers and shoppers alike,” said Wendy Spinks, chief commercial officer at St Pancras International and HS1 Ltd. “We are delighted that Ludovico Einaudi chose to stop in and perform for our visitors, in between his sold-out shows in London this week. We have no doubt that his evocative music and surprise performance will have brought smiles to all.”