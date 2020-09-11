Steps owed £66k after promoter Live In The UK goes into liquidation

Live promotions company Live In The UK Ltd has gone into voluntary liquidation, according to documents filed with Companies House.

Creditors include Steps (owed £66,000), who worked with the firm on a series of 2018 tour dates, promoter Cuffe & Taylor (£46,807.88), music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins (£12,500), Concert Bar Company (£69,792.38), Entertee Hire Services (£9,237.20), Gloucestershire Cricket (£23,788.80), Durham Cricket (£10,285) and HM Revenue & Customs (£385,273.77).

The company's director is former world water ski racing champion Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, who pioneered the growth of concerts at horse racing events and subsequently expanded into other sporting venues.

Hobbs' Nottinghamshire-based Liz Hobbs Group is Live In The UK's biggest creditor, owed more than £2 million, while LHG Events is owed £364,693.21. Other creditors include Outdoor Advertising UK (£32,770), Show And Event Security (£12,000), Morris Leslie Plant Hire (£9,998.30) and ES Global (£14,400). The combined total owed to creditors is listed as £3,376,066.99. A voluntary liquidator was appointed on August 26.

Earlier this week, Steps announced they are releasing new album What The Future Holds on November 27 after signing to BMG. It will be followed by the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour, starting in Sheffield on November 2, 2021.