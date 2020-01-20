Stereophonics + Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and Nile Rodgers head Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall line-up

Stereophonics + Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Groove Armada are the first acts confirmed for the Teenage Cancer Trust's annual fundraising concert series at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 20th edition of the series, which has raised more than £30 million for Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist nurses, hospital wards and support teams, will run from March 23-29 and will also help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Who frontman and Teenage Cancer Trust Patron Roger Daltrey CBE, who curates the events, said: “Once again we’ve got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can’t thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust. Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times. Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difference this support makes to so many young people with cancer over the years and I’m beyond proud to be a part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team. Everyone who’s helped us achieve this is a hero in my book, and I’d like to thank everyone who has got us this far.

“Teenage Cancer Trust started out 30 years ago to change everything for young people with cancer. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. But we want a world where cancer doesn’t stop young people from living their lives –there’s so much more we need to do."

He added: "This age group deserves these facilities and programmes in our NHS, but without your support for this charity they would not exist. By buying a ticket to these shows you will be helping this great cause do exactly that.”

Launched in 2000, the annual run of shows has welcomed the likes of The Who, Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn performing together for the first time ever in 2013, Sir Paul McCartney in 2012, plus the likes of Oasis, Muse, Ed Sheeran and Florence + The Machine.

The full list of 2020 shows announced so far is as follows: Stereophonics + very special guest Paul Weller (March 25), Groove Armada (March 26), Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (March 27), Nile Rodgers & Chic (March 29).