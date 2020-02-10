Paradigm agent Geoff Meall has told Music Week that My Chemical Romance’s sold-out Milton Keynes stadium run is a powerful reminder of the high demand for rock acts live.

“The media and the people who dictate what gets played don’t give it the respect it merits,” Meall insisted. “There’s always demand for rock.”

“You only need to look at the likes of British Summer Time and the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, plus countless ...