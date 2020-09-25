Stockton Globe plans virtual industry showcase, announces Paloma Faith show

ATG’s new flagship Stockton Globe is set to reveal its £28 million restoration at a digital industry showcase on October 22.

The mixed media event will tell the story of the 3,000-plus capacity venue, which is due to open next year, and its plans for the future, with additional VR performances and filmed contributions to reveal some of the acts due to play. The stream will include flythrough video and CGIs, plus presentations from Stockton Globe general manager Jo Ager, ATG and Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

The 1935 venue, currently being restored by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is now due to complete in April 2021. Paloma Faith is the first artist to be announced for next year's programme and is set to perform on Saturday, October 9.

This is the start of something really special Jo Ager, Stockton Globe

Ager said: “We are completely delighted to reveal Paloma Faith as the first show on sale at Stockton Globe and we simply cannot wait to virtually showcase the venue and the amazing opening programme we have in store.

“When it became apparent that the restrictions imposed on us all ruled out a live event, we knew we had to do something different and incredibly special to reveal such an historic venue. We cannot thank the artists enough for supporting us with their appearances and contributions to the virtual showcase, and this mirrors our dedication to wholeheartedly supporting every act to perform at Stockton Globe.

“This is the start of something really special; as we move forward, we will continue to focus on booking the best music, comedy and family performances in the business, and truly bringing the stars back to Stockton.”

ATG was appointed to operate the Globe on a 25-year management contract in May 2018. The venue's refurbishment also includes a 250-capacity event space housed in the adjoining building.